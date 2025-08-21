Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 875,546 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,291 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co. Inc. Price Performance

INTR stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter & Co. Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective (up from $8.10) on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Inter & Co. Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

