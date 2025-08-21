Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 7,095 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $419.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of -607.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $2,794,312.50. Following the sale, the director owned 774,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,387,895.49. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.