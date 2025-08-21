Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $67.77 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $67,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $1,811,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,663 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $149.2170 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.82. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

