Groupama Asset Managment Lowers Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,331 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Boston Partners boosted its position in Mosaic by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,094 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,953,000. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,231,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,897,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 606.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,389,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised Mosaic from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $32.4180 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

