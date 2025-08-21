PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 55 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC cut its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.5%

LIN stock opened at $482.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.77 and a 200 day moving average of $460.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

