EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 361 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $266.9230 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $281.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.69 and a 200-day moving average of $225.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

