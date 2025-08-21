Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Buys 989 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $94.5380 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.1190.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

