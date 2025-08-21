Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $126.6610 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

