Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 824.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,716,000 after purchasing an additional 261,166 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 73,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $166.1850 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.05. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.74.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

