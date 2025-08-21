T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $287.77 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $287,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,502,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of MKL opened at $1,970.3880 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,494.00 and a 12 month high of $2,075.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,974.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,900.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.