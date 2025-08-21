TFB Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051,493 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

