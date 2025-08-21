TFB Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VWO opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $51.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.