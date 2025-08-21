Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,371 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after buying an additional 101,162 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $15,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $131.3960 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $141.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,823,574 shares of company stock worth $721,676,802 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

