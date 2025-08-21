GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 2,244 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 7.0% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Equifax worth $60,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Equifax by 1,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 19.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 44.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EFX opened at $249.0710 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.53.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

