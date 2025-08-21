Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,382,465. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,351,063.50. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,768 shares of company stock worth $110,739,060. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CICC Research raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $192.9230 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.88 and a 12-month high of $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of -567.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

