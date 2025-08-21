Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 94,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $33,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,214,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,023,016.02. This represents a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,021,844.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,576.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,396,090 shares of company stock worth $71,927,627. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $43.4750 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

