Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,262,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,984,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 51,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Argus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $99.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

