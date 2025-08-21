Zacks Research Upgrades Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) to Hold

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $395.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy Elazzouzi sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $51,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,938.60. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aura Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 595,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

