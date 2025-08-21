Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

EMR opened at $130.7950 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

