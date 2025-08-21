iShares MSCI Australia ETF $EWA Shares Sold by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 91,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,851,000 after buying an additional 1,245,820 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

