Research Analysts Set Expectations for Assurant Q3 Earnings

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.70. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS.

AIZ has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.29.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $214.8070 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant has a 1 year low of $174.97 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,173.75. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

