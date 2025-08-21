Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $VRNA Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,558 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share were worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 1,379.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,367,915.20. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,278,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,980,508.80. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,220,584 shares of company stock worth $24,613,268. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.87 and a beta of 0.12.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $103.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

