Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 161.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Crown by 74.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $109.48.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In related news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,617,674.05. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

