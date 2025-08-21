Candriam S.C.A. Sells 259,531 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259,531 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Exelixis by 4,377.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 212,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 208,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Exelixis by 74.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 28,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,795,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,794,000 after purchasing an additional 164,134 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Exelixis by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 148,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens raised Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Shares of EXEL opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,781.20. This represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 358,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,225.38. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

