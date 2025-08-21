PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Buys 2,829 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after buying an additional 158,647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 156,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

