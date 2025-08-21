iShares MSCI France ETF $EWQ Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,966 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 12.57% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $57,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,072,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,962,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $395.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

