PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Buys 3,575 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 0.05% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,896,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,760,000 after buying an additional 3,597,952 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

