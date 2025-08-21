Candriam S.C.A. Sells 23,954 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,954 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 81,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $269.9940 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.42 and a 200-day moving average of $249.20. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

