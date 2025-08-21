PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 198,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $116.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

