Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Director Vagn Sorensen Sells 10,300 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Vagn Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $328.8510 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $154.08 and a one year high of $355.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.25 and a 200-day moving average of $259.88. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Northcoast Research began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 366.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 80.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $194,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

