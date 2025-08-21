Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Director Vagn Sorensen Sells 10,300 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Vagn Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $328.8510 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $154.08 and a one year high of $355.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.25 and a 200-day moving average of $259.88. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 366.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 80.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $194,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
