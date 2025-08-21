PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 18,241 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF $FTXN

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 225.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $27.4480 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

