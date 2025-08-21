Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Insider Nikhil Chandhok Sells 50,000 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 50,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $6,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 530,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,454,445.24. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nikhil Chandhok also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Nikhil Chandhok sold 300,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $8,790,000.00.

Circle Internet Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CRCL opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.44. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,846.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCL. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $18,397,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRCL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.