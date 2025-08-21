TFB Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 52,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 942,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,810 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 66,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

