Candriam S.C.A. Has $17.59 Million Stake in Macro Bank Inc. $BMA

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,300 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.36% of Macro Bank worth $17,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMA. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Macro Bank in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Macro Bank by 1,829.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Macro Bank by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Macro Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Macro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Macro Bank Stock Up 1.1%

Macro Bank stock opened at $66.3980 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.58. Macro Bank Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.11). Macro Bank had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $759.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macro Bank Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

Macro Bank Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Featured Articles

