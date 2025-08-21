Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,655,000 after purchasing an additional 601,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after purchasing an additional 429,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,207,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $345.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The company has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.