Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Trims Stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF $ARGT

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lessened its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 548,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,369,000 after acquiring an additional 266,800 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,801,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 90,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 250,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 250,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,857,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $81.15 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

