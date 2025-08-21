Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 121,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21,395.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 57,982 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,031 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 294.9% during the first quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 96.8% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $93.7460 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.