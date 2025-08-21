Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 617,959 Unisys Corporation $UIS

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 617,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. Unisys makes up about 1.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Unisys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unisys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Unisys Price Performance

NYSE:UIS opened at $3.8350 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. Unisys Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $483.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unisys Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

