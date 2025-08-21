371,008 Shares in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $FRGE Bought by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 371,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Forge Global comprises 0.1% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Forge Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 685,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 534,717 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forge Global by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 348,997 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Forge Global by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 295,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

In related news, CFO James Nevin purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $44,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,408.60. The trade was a 8.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $69,576.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 572,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,280,663.72. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,936 shares of company stock worth $253,306. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRGE. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Forge Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Forge Global Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE FRGE opened at $19.5250 on Thursday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $265.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.17. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 73.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Forge Global Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

