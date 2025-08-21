BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 30.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after buying an additional 4,570,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after buying an additional 4,323,569 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13,499.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,404 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,173 shares of company stock worth $2,467,015. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

