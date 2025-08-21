Vertex Planning Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Vertex Planning Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $292.1840 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

