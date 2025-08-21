Summit Financial LLC Sells 14,479 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.