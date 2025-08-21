PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,898 shares of company stock worth $1,909,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

