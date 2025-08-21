GM Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

