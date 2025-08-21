CW Advisors LLC Takes $36.78 Million Position in TPG Inc. $TPG

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 775,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,780,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TPG by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $11,852,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $15,818,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $101,150.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,570.24. This represents a 9.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TPG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

TPG Stock Down 1.7%

TPG stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -313.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $495.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.57 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,242.11%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

