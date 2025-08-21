Rhino Investment Partners Inc Has $3.16 Million Holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. $NKSH

Rhino Investment Partners Inc lessened its holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $29.22 on Thursday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

