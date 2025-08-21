United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,212 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J opened at $146.5550 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $152.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average is $128.90.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

