Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF $PTIR

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Free Report) by 948.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 605.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Down 2.3%

PTIR stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

