Bruce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 200,000 The Chemours Company $CC

Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. Chemours accounts for 0.9% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,487,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,069,000 after buying an additional 1,263,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,373,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,907,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,507,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 773,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,909,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 284,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,077,000 after purchasing an additional 328,414 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Damian Gumpel acquired 13,400 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,164.38. This represents a 12.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Denise Dignam bought 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $49,060.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 191,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,044.76. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,290 shares of company stock valued at $250,437 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $14.3610 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Chemours has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

