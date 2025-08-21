Critical Review: Torrid (NYSE:CURV) and Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse -3.01% -7.65% -1.96% Torrid 0.92% -5.31% 2.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and Torrid”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse $1.20 billion 0.09 -$33.06 million ($0.96) -2.90 Torrid $1.10 billion 0.21 $16.32 million $0.10 22.15

Torrid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sportsman’s Warehouse. Sportsman’s Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Torrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Torrid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sportsman’s Warehouse and Torrid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 1 5 0 2.83 Torrid 2 2 2 0 2.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus price target of $3.2083, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Torrid has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 114.45%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Risk and Volatility

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torrid has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Torrid beats Sportsman’s Warehouse on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

